BJP hails Modi’s visit to Srinagar; Opposition flays security clampdown

Srinagar, June 20

The BJP today hailed Modi’s visit to Srinagar by saying that the PM was travelling to Kashmir in only 11 days of his third term in office. This showed his love for the people of J&K, the saffron party claimed. The other political parties have, however, complained that the security agencies had subjected the common people to significant suffering in the name of security measures ahead of Modi’s visit to the Valley.

Apni Party state secretary and chief spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin said on Thursday that he was concerned about “people being subjected to suffering under the guise of security arrangements ahead of the PM’s visit”.

He added: “Reports pouring in from various segments of population suggest that the security agencies have made daily life and movement very difficult in the name of security arrangements”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said an occasion for celebration had been turned into one that fills people with dread. — OC

Provide timeline for poll: Cong

The Congress on Thursday demanded a timeline for the restoration of full statehood to J&K and the holding of Assembly poll

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked why the BJP was reluctant to hold elections in J&K and why the law and order situation had deteriorated under Modi’s leadership

