BJP, its agents want to muzzle voices of dissent in Valley: Farooq

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 30

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today said the BJP and its local agents in Kashmir wanted to polarise people in Kashmir to muzzle genuine voices in the region.

“They don’t want Kashmiris to have one voice. They firmly believe that politicians should be produced from every home in Kashmir to curb the genuine voice of the people,” Abdullah said.

To take part in INDIA bloc’s rally in Delhi National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah will participate in the INDIA bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’ at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, his son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said

“There is a programme of the INDIA bloc at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. From the NC, our president Farooq Abdullah will participate in it,” Omar said

He said the BJP was in an extreme state of panic after sensing defeat in the upcoming parliamentary elections in J&K and was raising divisive issues.

While addressing party functionaries here at the party headquarters, he said. “The closer the Lok Sabha poll come, the frustration and hopelessness of the BJP and its subsidiaries in J&K is becoming visible.”

“They know that their lies are not swaying people. Having done nothing, they are now trying to divide people on ethnic, linguistic and regional lines. However, any wrong step at this juncture will have far-reaching implications that will be borne by our future generations,” Abdullah said.

He said, “Since the BJP came to power in New Delhi. They denuded us of our identity, they have snatched the rights of Kashmiris.”

“Our fight is with the divisive forces. We should utilise our power of vote to show such forces as are inimical to our identity in their right place. They will use men, money and machinery to coerce the voters. However, the need of the hour demands us to remain united and vigilant of their machinations,” he said.

