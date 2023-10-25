 BJP launches Jan Samvad Abhiyan : The Tribune India

PTI

Jammu, October 24

The BJP launched its mass contact programme 'Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyan' in the UT on Tuesday under unit president Ravinder Raina's leadership, conducting a series of 111 events on the first day of the campaign, the party said. The party gave a call to the people of J&K to re-elect the Narendra Modi government at the Centre in 2024, highlighting that this would further accelerate the pace of development across the entire nation, particularly in the UT.

To highlight schemes

Initiative aimed at familiarising people with the welfare schemes, accomplishments and initiatives of the Centre. Ravinder Raina, BJP's J&K president

Launching the campaign from the Patyari Panchayat in Bishnah, Raina said the initiative was aimed at familiarising the people with the welfare schemes, accomplishments and initiatives of the Modi government over the past nine years.

“PM Modi's efforts have brought development to every village as well as prosperity and peace everywhere. The BJP has undertaken this abhiyaan with the target to reach every home in every village,” he said.

Raina also announced that the party will organise "choupal" sessions to engage with the public and discuss the achievements of the BJP-led government. "People should re-elect the Modi government in 2024," he said. The general secretary of J&K BJP and in-charge for the abhiyaan in the UT, Vibodh Gupta, said 111 programmes were conducted on the inaugural day. He said speakers addressed the public at the panchayat and ward levels, enlightening them about the remarkable strides in development.

