BJP leader faces exploitation case in Anantnag court

Srinagar, February 21
A court in Anantnag district has directed the police to lodge a case and probe sexual exploitation and blackmailing allegations levelled by some women against BJP leader Mohammad Sidiq Khan and one Shahid Bhat.
Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur issued a statement that the party would not become a hurdle in police investigation. He claimed, “We believe our leader is clean.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC