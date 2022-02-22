BJP leader faces exploitation case in Anantnag court

PTI

Srinagar, February 21

A court in Anantnag district has directed the police to lodge a case and probe sexual exploitation and blackmailing allegations levelled by some women against BJP leader Mohammad Sidiq Khan and one Shahid Bhat.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur issued a statement that the party would not become a hurdle in police investigation. He claimed, “We believe our leader is clean.” —