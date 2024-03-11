BJP may field Ravinder Raina from Rajouri-Anantnag seat

Naseer Ganai
Srinagar, March 10
The BJP today announced its intention to contest all five seats in J&K. Ravinder Raina, the party president for J&K, expressed confidence in the electorate, citing the BJP’s efforts to alleviate poverty in the region. Sources say Raina, who has been campaigning across various areas of south Kashmir, may be fielded from the Rajouri-Anantnag seat. However, Raina neither confirms nor denies this, stating that whoever Prime Minister Narendra Modi chooses will contest the election.
He said the candidate for the Rajouri-Anantnag seat would be announced shortly. While addressing people in Kulgam, Raina said the BJP’s initiatives, such as the provision of golden health cards, free ration and Rs 50,000 grant for poor for marriages, would have a tangible impact on the ground.
He said sarpanches and BDCs were aligning with the BJP, asserting that those contesting from the National Conference or the PDP had been misleading the people. The BJP’s schemes were benefiting the underprivileged, Raina added.
