BJP misinterpreting law on non-local voters: AAP

Jammu, August 28
AAP on Sunday attacked the BJP and stated that it had been creating confusion among people regarding non-local voters to tilt the Assembly election results in its favour. Former minister and senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh said, “Sections 19 and 20 of the Representation of Peoples Act (RPA), 1950, are being misinterpreted in view of their hazy, abstruse nature so as to justify the proposed registration of outsiders in the J&K voter list.”
Creating confusion
Confusion being created to tilt poll results in BJP’s favour. Harsh Dev Singh, AAP leader
Singh said the law nowhere stated that a person could get himself registered as a voter outside his parent state or UT merely on the ground that he had been working in connection with his profession out of his own state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...