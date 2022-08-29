BJP misinterpreting law on non-local voters: AAP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 28

AAP on Sunday attacked the BJP and stated that it had been creating confusion among people regarding non-local voters to tilt the Assembly election results in its favour. Former minister and senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh said, “Sections 19 and 20 of the Representation of Peoples Act (RPA), 1950, are being misinterpreted in view of their hazy, abstruse nature so as to justify the proposed registration of outsiders in the J&K voter list.”

Creating confusion Confusion being created to tilt poll results in BJP’s favour. Harsh Dev Singh, AAP leader

Singh said the law nowhere stated that a person could get himself registered as a voter outside his parent state or UT merely on the ground that he had been working in connection with his profession out of his own state.

#jammu