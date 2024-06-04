BJP MPs hopeful of 3rd term; Omar, Mufti’s prestige at stake

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 3

Besides former Chief Ministers and a Union Minister, the Lok Sabha results for J&K on Tuesday will also bring out the impact made by smaller parties, including Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DPAP, Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party and Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference (PC).

While the BJP candidates from Jammu and Udhampur constituency — Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jitendra Singh — respectively, are seeking a third term, the elections are a matter of prestige for NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, who contested from Baramulla, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was the party candidate from Anantnag.

Omar faced stiff competition from other candidates in Baramulla, including jailed leader Engineer Rashid and PC’s Sajad Lone. On the other hand, Mian Altaf, a spiritual leader and NC candidate from Anantnag, remained a major hurdle for Mehbooba Mufti due to his popularity among the Gujjar population.

The results will help know the relevance of the smaller parties that were supported by the BJP in the election. They will decide their future for the Assembly elections — to be held before the Supreme Court deadline of September 30. The DPAP, Apni Party and PC had been supported by the BJP in J&K.

While Azad did not contest the poll, he had fielded party candidates from Udhampur, Anantnag and Srinagar. The Apni Party contested from Anantnag and Srinagar and announced support to PC from Baramulla. While the NC is eyeing three seats — Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag — in the Valley, the BJP is hoping for hat-trick for from Jammu and Udhampur.

