BJP: Oppn misleading people of J&K on abrogation

Jammu, March 1
The BJP has said that the remarks of former CM Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on abrogation of Article 370 and its effects were a bundle of lies. The party said such leaders had lack of understanding of the issue.
J&K BJP’s chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said both Gandhi and Abdullah should have tried to understand that the Articles 370 and Article 35-A were harbinger of separatism and hatred and were major blockage in progress and development of J&K beside being responsible for killings of thousands of innocent persons.
Rahul Gandhi had recently said in Chennai that revocation of Article 370 had let bureaucrats from the UT and Gujarat rule J&K. Omar had also slammed the Centre’s move.
