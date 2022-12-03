BJP overhauls organisational structure

Jammu, December 2
With indications that Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir may take place early next year, the BJP on Friday announced organisational changes in its UT unit and nominated new presidents for districts and constituencies.
Ravinder Raina, chief of the BJP’s J&K unit, announced the changes after consultation with national chief JP Nadda and others.
Former Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and Ayodhya Gupta have been made the BJP’s J&K vice president and secretary, respectively. Former Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma is the party’s UT spokesperson.
