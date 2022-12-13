BJP politicising sufferings of KPs for electoral gains: Azad Party

Jammu, December 12
The Democratic Azad Party (DAP) today slammed the BJP for its failure to take measures to rehabilitate protesting Kashmiri Pandits.
The DAP leaders, including former Minister GM Saroori and RS Chib, joined the protesters at the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner’s office in Jammu.
Saroori said the government must ensure security and rehabilitation of minority community in Kashmir.
“For the past several months Kashmiri Pandit employees are protesting in Jammu, but the government seems unmoved. How long can the government be insensitive to their genuine demands?” said Saroori.
He added that ever since the DAP has come into being, party founder Ghulam Nabi Azad “vowed to work for the return and rehabilitation of the community with dignity and security if they come to power”.
“It is unfortunate that the BJP, which is making a lot of hue and cry across the country for Kashmiri Pandits, leaves no chance to politicise the issue for electoral gains. We demand rehabilitation and adequate compensation for them,” said Saroori.
Chib said the DAP would continue to stand by the Pandit community and would raise their voice at every platform.
