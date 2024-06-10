 BJP reviews why vote share fell in Jammu Assembly segments : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • BJP reviews why vote share fell in Jammu Assembly segments

BJP reviews why vote share fell in Jammu Assembly segments

Anger in Gujjar community over grant of ST status to Paharis among factors

BJP reviews why vote share fell in Jammu Assembly segments

BJP leader Ashok Koul holds a meeting with party workers in Srinagar. Tribune photo



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 9

The BJP has started the process to scrutinise the reasons for its poor show in several Assembly segments of Jammu region during the recently held Lok Sabha poll, even as its two candidates were able to retain their seats and win their third consecutive terms.

The party high command has asked the J&K unit of the party, led by Ravinder Raina, to ascertain the reasons behind dip in the winning margin of the two candidates — Jitendra Singh from Udhampur and Jugal Kishore Sharma from Jammu Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Even the non-BJP candidates supported by the saffron party were not able to perform well, especially in the Anantnag constituency, which include Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu.

The BJP-led Centre had granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Pahari speaking people of Rajouri and Poonch and was expecting their support in the election.

While Apni Party candidate Zafar Iqbal Manhas, who had the backing of the BJP, was able to secure the votes of Pahari population in some Assembly segments of Anantnag, the Gujjar population strongly voted in favour NC’s Mian Altaf, who won the poll. It was expected that the Gujjars would vote against the BJP as they believed that quota meant for them had been given to Paharis.

In certain areas of Udhampur and Jammu LS, the BJP nominees trailed behind the Congress candidates in vote tally. The saffron party witnessed setbacks, especially in Muslim-dominated areas of these constituencies, a development which is now giving nightmares to the local unit of the party, which has already started preparing for the Assembly poll to be held by September 30.

Jitendra Singh had got 51.28 per cent votes against 61.38 per cent in 2019, while Jugal Kishore Sharma got 53.46 per cent votes this time, against 58.02 per cent in the 2019 election. The Election Commission has indicated that it would conduct the Assembly elections in J&K as per the directions of the Supreme Court, which had asked the poll body to conduct poll before September 30.

In the Udhampur seat, Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh was able to secure more votes that the saffron party in Inderwal, Bhaderwah, Doda and Banihal Assembly segments. Lal Singh was also supported by the PDP and NC in Udhampur, and both of these parties did not field candidates to avoid division of votes. The BJP led in 14 of 18 Assembly segments in Udhampur.

It has been learnt that the saffron part is already in discussion with the local leaders of the district to increase the percentage of vote share in the Assembly poll. In the Jammu Lok Sabha seat, BJP’s Jugal Kishore Sharma led in 15 of 18 Assembly constituencies. The party did not perform well in Jammu East, Nagrota, Ramgarh and Bahu segments, even as they are Hindu-dominated. Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta recently asked party workers to intensify efforts and concentrate on winning the upcoming Assembly poll.

Gupta said: “After a phenomenal performance in the Lok Sabha poll, the time has come to focus on the upcoming Assembly poll as the announcement of its schedule is on the cards and the Election Commission can declare the dates any day now.”

Time to focus on Vidhan Sabha poll

After a phenomenal performance in the Lok Sabha poll, the time has come to focus on the upcoming Assembly poll as the announcement of its schedule is on the cards. The Election Commission can declare the dates for poll any day now. — Kavinder Gupta, BJP leader & former dy CM

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

2
Punjab

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

3
India

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

4
India

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

5
India

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped

6
India

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

7
Himachal

Kangana slap row: 3-member SIT formed; farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

8
J & K

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

9
India

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Canada’s intelligence chief made unannounced visits to India twice this year

10
India

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Ravneet Bittu sounded

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after terror attack

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack

State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...

Modi’s coalition concert on

Modi’s coalition concert on

Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...

2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

SIT formed in Kangana slap case


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

Lying closed since 2015, Gol Bagh public swimming pool yet to make a splash

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

UT decision on power tariff arbitrary: Manish Tewari

BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

Water crisis: Atishi shoots off letter to Haryana CM Saini

Short circuit causes fire at gaming zone in CP’s M block

286% jump in defective number plate violations in Capital

IYC holds protest against NEET paper leak scam

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Minor girl raped for three months

Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

Mahan Kosh published by Punjab Language Department remains unavailable for months

Ignored by govt, flood-hit Doaba voted against AAP

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Double murder rocks city

City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

BJP workers celebrate Modi 3.0 govt

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Man held with stolen truck

Body found

Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET