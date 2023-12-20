BJP warns Mehbooba Mufti over ‘God’s verdict’ remark on Art 370

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 19

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh issued a warning to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today, cautioning her against inciting public sentiments following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the abrogation of Article 370.

In response to Mufti’s statement that the Supreme Court verdict was “not God’s verdict”, Chugh, who is party in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh, strongly condemned her remarks, asserting that she was indirectly attempting to incite the people of J&K against Constitutional institutions.

Chugh went on to question whether Mufti’s actions were influenced by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) forces. He urged Mufti to focus on Indian nationalism rather than looking across borders to mislead the people of J&K.

Chugh emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and programmes have initiated a new chapter in J&K, leading to the suppression of terrorism and the promotion of tourism.

He highlighted that the people of J&K are now seeking growth and prosperity, rejecting the politically misleading narrative propagated by Muftis and Abdullahs.

According to Chugh, the Muftis and Abdullahs, aligning with the Gandhis, have deceived the people of J&K for an extended period. However, he asserted that the tide has turned and Mufti’s false narrative would no longer resonate with the people, who prioritise peace and prosperity.

The exchange underscores the ongoing political tensions and differing perspectives on the implications of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370 in the region.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Article 370 #BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Srinagar #Supreme Court #Tarun Chugh