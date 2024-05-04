 BJP’s absence from Kashmir Valley belies its development claims: Omar Abdullah : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • BJP’s absence from Kashmir Valley belies its development claims: Omar Abdullah

BJP’s absence from Kashmir Valley belies its development claims: Omar Abdullah

BJP’s absence from Kashmir Valley belies its development claims: Omar Abdullah

NC’s Srinagar candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Baramulla candidate Omar Abdullah during a public rally for the Lok Sabha elections in the Batwara area of Srinagar on Friday. ANI



PTI

Naseer Ganai

Srinagar, May 3

Questioning the BJP for not fielding any candidate from Kashmir, National Conference (NC) vice-president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday criticised the saffron party, claiming that it had failed to deliver on promises on ensuring basic infrastructure. Addressing NC workers in the Batwara area of Srinagar in support of party candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, he said that BJP’s decision to not field candidates from the Valley despite claiming to have put J&K on the path of development following the abrogation of Article 370 negates its development narrative.

Referring to the death of nine people, including schoolchildren after a boat capsised in Batwara, Omar described the BJP’s development narrative as pouring salt on people’s wounds. “Just last month, schoolchildren drowned in this area because there was no footbridge. Some are still missing. While they boast about railways, airports and industries, why neglect essential needs like a footbridge? Why force children to risk crossing rivers on boats?” he questioned.

"We will see how many votes the BJP gets in Kashmir (in the assembly elections). If it did such a great service, then why didn't it nominate even one candidate in Kashmir?" Abdullah said.

The National Conference vice-president was asked to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in a TV interview that he implemented the Constitution in J&K after abrogating Article 370. Omar said the BJP did not field candidates from the three seats in the Valley as "it knows where it stands".

Criticising Apni Party candidate Ashraf Mir, formerly associated with the PDP, Omar said they were the people responsible for property tax in the area, which is nowhere else in vogue in the Valley.

“Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi remains unwavering in his ideology, standing firm regardless of others’ reactions and consistently articulating his beliefs. As he heads to Parliament this June, he will persist in championing his principles and addressing injustices,” Omar said.

If people want honest, young and dynamic representatives to become their voice, "then give us (National Conference) a chance", Omar said. (With inputs)

