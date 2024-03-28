BJP’s priorities healthcare, facilities for women: Jitendra

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 27

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday said the Central Government gave women 'Suvidha', 'Swastha' and 'Samman'. “In other words, women were provided facilities, healthcare and respect,” he said.

While addressing a rally in Hiranagar in Kathua, Singh said in his very first Independence Day address after taking over as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi gave a call for building of toilets, especially for women. “The impact was so magical that within the first year more than four lakh toilets were built and it turned into a mass movement. In doing so, Modi not only provided facility to the deprived women but also gave them a healthy option,” he said.

He added, “When Prime Minister Modi provided gas cylinders under Ujjwala Scheme, there was no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion or even vote bank consideration. The ‘pakka’ houses being constructed are being given to the deserving families without any political consideration, and by doing so Modi has introduced a new political culture in this country.”

Jitendra Singh recalled the times before 2014 when after every border firing incident, people of the areas along the International Border sought refuge in Panchayat Ghar or government schools or relatives’ houses. “Today, there is a family bunker for every household, which is like a one-room flat,” he said.

