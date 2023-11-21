BJP’s promises on employment, development hollow, says Omar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 20

National Conference vice-president and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of making deceptive promises on the development of the region.

Addressing a rally in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, Omar alleged that the BJP had betrayed the public with false assurances of employment, development and improved electricity supply. “Except lies, they have not given anything to the people. The condition of electricity is worse today even when they claim crores of rupees are being spent. Why don’t they arrange more funds to provide electricity to the people of J&K? In our times, the situation was better than what it is today,” Omar remarked.

Commenting on the Amshipora-Shopian “fake” encounter and the suspension of punishment for the involved Army officer, Omar urged the Central Government not to exploit the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He criticised the verdict, stating that it conveyed to the people that their blood is “undervalued”.

On November 13, the Armed Forces Tribunal suspended the sentence and granted bail to a Captain who was awarded life imprisonment by the Summary General Court Martial for killing three civilians in a “staged” gunfight in Shopian in 2020.

Omar emphasised that those found responsible for murder should not receive bail so easily. “Don’t let the people think that their blood is so cheap,” Omar lamented, criticising the stances of the government on the issue.

The tribunal also granted conditional bail to the Army officer concerned and directed him to appear before its principal registrar on the first Monday of every month starting from January next year “Those arrested on minor charges do not get bail for years. On the other hand, an Army officer who was, not by a civilian court but by Army court-martial, convicted on murder charges in a fake encounter got bail,” the former CM said.

On the “delay” in holding elections in J&K, Omar said he was hopeful that the Supreme Court would decide on the polls as well when the apex court gives verdict on the Article 370 petitions. “We are hopeful that the Supreme Court judgement on Article 370 petitions would also make a mention of the elections in J&K. When Panthers Party moved an application in the Supreme Court for holding elections, the Chief Justice at that time had said that this issue is connected with Article 370 and will be decided at that time,” he added. (With PTI inputs)

Questions bail to Capt in Amshipora case

Commenting on the Amshipora encounter and the grant of bail to an Army officer who was awarded life imprisonment, Omar urged the Central Government not to “exploit” the people of J&K.

Criticising the verdict, the NC leader stated that those found responsible for murder should not be granted bail easily.

#BJP #Kashmir #Kulgam #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar