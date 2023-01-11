BJP’s use & discard policy behind Kashmiri Pandits’ plight: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday attacked the BJP over protests by Kashmiri Pandit employees, alleging that the saffron party’s “use, discard and betray” policy is responsible for their plight.

“Kashmiri Pandit employees are protesting for over 245 days, demanding their right to life and relocation. Their salaries are being withheld for months and their security is being compromised,” Kharge said in a tweet.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in May last year. The killing had sparked off protests by Kashmiri Pandit employees, who refused to return to work.

A group of protesting employees also left the Valley and demonstrated in Jammu, demanding that they be relocated outside Kashmir.

