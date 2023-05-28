Black bear spotted in Ramban school

Our Correspondent

Jammu: A black bear ventured into the premises of a government-run school in Banihal town of Ramban district before the arrival of students on Saturday, prompting a rescue operation by police and Wildlife Department. The students were allowed inside after it was found the beast had fled taking advantage of vegetation. PTI

Archery medallists honoured in Jammu

jammu: Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi and Jyoti Baliyan, three archers trained at SMVDSB Sports Complex, Katra, were felicitated by Anshul Garg, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB). They won five medals in the recently concluded Para Archery World Ranking Tournament held at Czech Republic.