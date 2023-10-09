Blast injures 2 Army porters

Rajouri/Jammu, October 8
Two Army porters were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday. Raj Kumar and Ashwani Kumar, both of Mangiote village, received splinter injuries in the explosion in forward Kalal area of Nowshera sector on Saturday.
The injured porters were shifted to a hospital. As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials added.
