Blast leaves two hurt in Udhampur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 28

An explosion in a parked bus left two persons injured in Udhampur district late on Wednesday evening. They were taken to the district hospital and there was no clarity on the gravity of their injuries till the filing of this report.

The blast occurred near Domail Chowk near a petrol pump. It has been learnt that the there was no one inside the bus at the time of the blast, sources said.

Police and intelligence agencies reached the spot and the area was barricaded for investigation.