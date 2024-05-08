Boat capsizes in J-K’s Pulwama, 2 persons missing

PTI

Srinagar, May 8

Two persons went missing while seven others were rescued as a boat capsized in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

A boat carrying nine people capsized in the Jhelum in Hatiwara area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district, the officials said.

A rescue operation has been launched by SDRF teams, police and locals to rescue the two missing persons, they added.

Last month, a boat capsized in the river at Gandbal area of the city here, killing seven people, while two others went missing.

