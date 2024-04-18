 Boat tragedy: Search continues on second day to trace missing trio : The Tribune India

  • Boat tragedy: Search continues on second day to trace missing trio

Boat tragedy: Search continues on second day to trace missing trio

Boat tragedy: Search continues on second day to trace missing trio

Rescuers search for missing persons in the Jhelum river in Srinagar on Wednesday. PTI



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 17

The search for three persons, including two children, continued for the second day after their boat capsized in the Jhelum River, near Gandbal area of Srinagar, on Tuesday morning. The incident has already claimed six lives. Jhelum river has swollen over the last couple of days due to incessant rains in the Kashmir Valley.

Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police are engaged in the operation, said officials. They said the Indian Navy’s marine commandos (MARCOS) have also been pressed into service.

Officials said 19 people were on board, out of which six drowned and 10 were rescued.

“A joint combing operation resumed at 6 am after last night’s watch and ward. There are teams of SDRF, NDRF and river police. We are trying to retrieve the bodies of the three missing persons. The operation will continue,” said SDRF Deputy Superintendent Muzaffar Ahmad.

On Wednesday morning, locals also joined in with their own boats. They are helping with search efforts despite challenges posed by the river’s high water levels. Expert divers from across Kashmir have voluntarily joined the search for the missing.

The families of the missing persons are waiting by the riverbank, hoping for some news of their loved ones.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning at 8 am when the rope of the wooden ferry boat snapped mid-river. The strong current then swept the boat towards an under-construction bridge, where it broke into half.

This tragic incident resulted in the deaths of six people, including twins Tahir Fayaz and Mudasir Fayaz, who were heading to school, and their mother, Firdousa Fayaz, aged 40. At present, a man and two minors, one his son, are still missing.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, said the rescue operations are continuing. “Our divers are very familiar with these water conditions,” he said.

The IGP said the police stations along the Jhelum have been instructed to keep a close watch on the river.

Meanwhile, senior police and civil administration officials, including divisional commissioner of Kashmir, inspector general of police, deputy commissioner of Srinagar and senior superintendent of police, Srinagar, continue to monitor the situation and rescue operation.

Locals seek completion of under-construction bridge

Local residents have called for the completion of the under-construction Gandbal-Batwara footbridge, saying that delay could severely impact the education of hundreds of local students. "With the boatman also lost in this tragedy, no one will row the boat now. If the footbridge isn't built soon, it will permanently affect our children's education," they said. The bridge is under construction since 2017. The administration assured on Tuesday evening that the bridge construction is progressing and is expected to be completed by June 30.

#Kashmir #Srinagar


Top News

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group


