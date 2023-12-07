Bomb threat at Jammu school turns out hoax

Jammu, December 6
Police on Wednesday conducted a search operation inside the premises of a private school in Jammu after a bomb threat was received from an unknown caller.
Police team, along with a bomb disposal squad, reached the school on Residency Road in the heart of city. Police personnel searched the classes and even vehicles parked outside the school to ensure no threat was posed to any student and staff member of the school.
A thorough sanitizing operation under the supervision of an SP-rank officer was carried out but nothing suspicious was found, the officials said, adding the students were not disturbed and continued attending their classes.
A police official said an FIR has been registered.
