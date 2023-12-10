Book on Kashmir delves deep into terror financing network

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 9

As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been able to make a dent in the terror financing network in J&K to a large extent, a recently released book delves deep into the intricacies of how terror funds are generated by Pakistan-based terror organisations and used against India.

Focuses on modus operandi ‘Terror Financing in Kashmir’, authored by Abhinav Pandya, focuses on modus operandi, those involved in terror financing and innovative methods of financing

Terror funding sources mentioned in the book include fake currency printed in Pakistan and collection of donations in Middle Eastern countries and European countries under the name of ‘Jihad Fund’

The book, ‘Terror Financing in Kashmir’, authored by Abhinav Pandya focuses on modus operandi, methods, those involved in terror financing and innovative methods of financing. This book also discusses the channels used for terror financing, including the Line of Control (LoC) trade between both the nations which was suspended in 2019.

The author, who has brought out exceptional details about funds used in training of ultras, explains in the book that most of the material for research came through interviews. The author conducted interviews of experts, internal stakeholders, intelligence officials, police and administrative officers, academic and journalists. Interestingly, even the over ground workers (OGWs), members of separatist groups, terror financing coordinators, former militants, weapon dealers, drug smugglers, hawala operators were also interviewed for details on terror financing.

Some of the terror funding sources mentioned in the book include fake currency printed in Pakistan, collection of donations in some Middle Eastern countries, the US, and European countries under the name of ‘Jihad Fund’, smuggling drugs, and extortion from traders, contractors, and affluent people in J&K. It also highlights the money sent allegedly by Pakistani intelligence agencies to militant and secessionist groups operating in J&K, mainly through hawala and drug dealers, funds sent by some Kashmiri businessmen dealing in carpets and handicrafts in Dubai, hawala dealers in Mumbai and Delhi and Zakat (an Islamic tax) and donations raised by terror groups in Pakistan.

The author also lists Haj tours, MBBS seat racket and legitimate businesses as the sources of terror financing. The book highlights: “While mentioning the distinct features of Kashmir’s terror financing, it is crucial to discuss Pakistan’s extraneous geopolitical objectives. By funding and supporting Kashmir’s proxy war theatre, Pakistan wants to bleed India economically. For Pakistan, it takes hardly INR (Rs) 1,50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 to train, send and sustain a terrorist. The amount spent by India on J&K’s security infrastructure in one day far outweighs the amount spent by Pakistan. India maintains 3,43,000 security personnel in Kashmir... one can imagine the amount which India spends to deal with 250-300 Pak-sponsored militants”.

