Books on food safety in Ladakhi launched

Jammu, March 13

To promote food safety and nutrition awareness, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, launched the FSSAI Ladakhi transcripted books at Leh.

Thamchos Gurmeet, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Leh, was present during the launch.

Padma Angmo Food Safety Officer, Leh, briefed the audience about the comprehensive nature of the books, available in Hindi, English, and the local Ladakhi language. Divided into three categories — the orange book, yellow book, and the right-hand book — these resources contain essential guidelines for ensuring food safety and combating issues such as milk and oil adulteration.

In his address, DC Leh emphasised the critical role of nutrition in fostering a healthy society. He shed light on the alarming rise in cancer cases and preterm births, underlining the urgency to address these challenges through proactive measures. Furthermore, he emphasised the significance of cultivating a physically fit youth demographic, emphasising that a healthy populace is indispensable for societal progress.

Leh DC also stressed the importance of embracing fortified foods, promoting the Eat Right campaign, and advocating for organic produce. He emphasised the need for individuals to make informed and healthy dietary choices, thereby contributing to their overall well-being.

