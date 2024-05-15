Border Roads Organisation breaks through 2.7km Sungal tunnel

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 14

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday achieved a significant milestone by breaking through the 2.79-km Sungal tunnel along the Jammu-Poonch national highway.

The tunnel is a crucial link connecting Akhnoor with Poonch. The Akhnoor-Poonch road also called the ‘Golden Arc Road’ is a very old and highly strategic 200-km stretch, which connects South Kashmir and Jammu region to the West of J&K. It connects important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch. There are four major tunnels in the stretch, including Kandi tunnel, Sungal tunnel, Naushera tunnel and Bhimber Gali tunnel.

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Director General, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), reviewed the ceremony, which signifies major breakthrough in construction activity of tunnel. “The breakthrough underscores the importance of this project signifying a major step forward in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation along the National Highway,” a statement by the BRO said.

This year on January 28, breakthrough of Naushera tunnel was achieved signifying the efforts of BRO towards providing connectivity across the areas of Rajouri and Poonch.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch