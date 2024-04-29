Border Roads Organisation rescues people stuck on Razdan Pass after snowfall

Srinagar, April 28
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday rescued dozens of passengers whose vehicles got stuck in snowfall on Bandipora-Gurez Road, officials said here.
The BRO personnel swung into action as soon as they got the information about 35 vehicles that had been stuck on storm-hit Razdan Pass, the officials said.
They said the BRO team first ensured the safety of the passengers and drivers before taking out their vehicles to safety. "The team took immediate action to rescue the trapped people and their vehicles," the officials said.
The road has been closed temporarily due to fresh spell of snowfall in Gurez valley and along the mountainous areas of Bandipora district.
