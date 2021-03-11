Border tourism initiative to boost livelihood

New Delhi, May 7
Sarhad, a Pune-based NGO, will launch a border tourism initiative in border villages of J&K, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan and north-eastern states to ensure self-employment opportunities for locals, especially orphans.
Its president Sanjay Nahar said the initiative would be launched on July 19 at Lehota village in Doda and Dardpora village in Kupwara. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has agreed to inaugurate it at Lehota, he said.
“Around 2,000 youths will be trained in five years. Eleven villages have been identified for the initiative in the first phase,” he added.
