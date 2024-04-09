Borders fully secure due to strong Centre: Jugal

Jammu, April 8
The BJP candidate from Jammu seat, Jugal Kishore Sharma, on Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir’s borders are more secure than ever before due to a strong government at the Centre.
During a visit to border areas in Suchetgarh area as a part of his election campaign, Sharma addressed a series of public meetings at Badiyal Brahmana, Agra Chak, Baspur, Kullian, Satraiyan, Taalein, Dangrein, Chakroi, Dewangarh, Sai, Pindi Salocha, Biaspur, Kalyana and Rathana. He also took out an impressive road show in Dablehar.
