Breakthrough for BRO in Kandi tunnel project

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 25

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has achieved a significant milestone with the breakthrough in the first of the four tunnels on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway (NH-144A). This crucial project has been divided into eight packages and the BRO is making progress in enhancing the horizontal and vertical profile of the road, an Army spokesperson said.

“In a commendable feat of engineering, the first of the four tunnels — 260-metre Kandi tunnel — has achieved its breakthrough. This incredible accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the BRO team,” said the spokesperson.

The tunnel work, which commenced in March, has seen progress despite facing adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and landslides along the entire road stretch. The breakthrough came ahead of schedule. Brigadier Tejpal Singh, Chief Engineer, Project Sampark, was present to witness the breakthrough. “Package-1 is expected to be completed by June next year. Once completed, this tunnel will reduce the length of the road by 2.5 km, improving connectivity and facilitating more efficient travel between Akhnoor and Poonch,” the spokesperson informed. Additionally, this tunnel will play a vital role in enhancing strategic connectivity for the armed forces, enabling smoother and more expedient movement from Jammu to Poonch.

#Jammu #Poonch