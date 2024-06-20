Breakthrough in Reasi, man held for guiding ultras

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 19

The police have arrested a man who helped terrorists carry out the attack on a bus of pilgrims in Reasi on June 9, in which nine persons were killed and 33 injured.

The suspect has been identified as Hakam Din, who was arrested from Rajouri today. Hakam had brought the terrorists through the forest area to the spot of the attack. The arrested overground worker has also informed the police that three terrorists were involved in the attack.

SSP Mohita Sharma said Hakam had been booked under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC; Sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act; and Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the UAPA. Hakam, a resident of Bandhrahi in Rajouri, was given Rs 6,000 by the terrorists for his “help”. The money has also been recovered from his possession.

Surprisingly, the terrorists had thrice visited his house in Rajouri a day before the attack, the SSP added.

On June 9, when the pilgrims, all non-locals, were travelling in a bus towards Katra, terrorists fired at the driver which resulted in the bus falling into a gorge. The ultras are believed to have continued firing on the bus even after it fell into the gorge. At least eight injured persons were treated for bullet wounds after the attack.

After attacking the bus, the terrorists returned to Rajouri through the forest area. However, the SSP said it could not be confirmed if the group of ultras behind the Reasi attack was the same which launched ambushes on military vehicles in Poonch recently.

“We are interrogating the suspect, who has informed us that three terrorists stayed at his home. He provided food and water to them, besides guiding them to the area of the incident in Reasi,” said the SSP.

The Reasi police have until now detained 150 persons for questioning in the terror attack case.

