Brewery workers hospitalised

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 8

Eight women were taken ill while working in a beer manufacturing factory in Samba district today. Officials said they were rushed to a hospital. According to information, they were cleaning empty bottles when they complained of headache and vomiting all of a sudden.

All of them are said to be stable. Officials said that eight women were present at the factory at the time of the incident. An investigation is underway to ascertain what triggered their illness, the officials added.