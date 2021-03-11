Brewery workers hospitalised

Brewery workers hospitalised

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 8

Eight women were taken ill while working in a beer manufacturing factory in Samba district today. Officials said they were rushed to a hospital. According to information, they were cleaning empty bottles when they complained of headache and vomiting all of a sudden.

All of them are said to be stable. Officials said that eight women were present at the factory at the time of the incident. An investigation is underway to ascertain what triggered their illness, the officials added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

2
Haryana

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

3
Himachal

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Assembly gate in Dharamsala

4
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

5
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

6
Nation

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

7
Chandigarh

Firm selling fakes of apparel brands unearthed in Panchkula

8
Chandigarh

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

10
Patiala

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Don't Miss

View All
Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Top News

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

Punjab Police: IED defused, bid to create terror foiled

Karnal accused supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

Karnal accused supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

Top Pak ultra wanted for civilian killings shot dead in Kulgam

Top Pak ultra wanted for civilian killings shot dead in Kulgam

In Punjab’s meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Teachers say govt ‘apathy’, Covid behind the slump in number...

72% hypertensive unaware of status even as 28% of deaths due to CVD

72% hypertensive unaware of status even as 28% of deaths due to CVD

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Inderbir Singh Nijjar elected as head of Chief Khalsa Diwan

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Developing countries least to blame for carbon emissions says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India’s traditional sources: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Drone to keep an eye on sensitive areas in Patiala

Monthly theatre episode held