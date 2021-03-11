Srinagar: Brickkiln owner held for 'ignoring' security norms

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 6

Four days after militants killed one of his workers, brickkiln owner Muhammed Yousuf Mir was arrested today for ignoring administrative orders on safety, the police said. On June 2, militants killed Dilkhush Kumar of Bihar inside a makeshift shelter at Magraypora village in Budgam district.

The police, in a statement, mentioned, “The brickkiln owners and managers are again advised to strictly follow the guidelines issued to ensure the safety of the labourers working there.”

“In case of non-compliance or any negligence, strict action is warranted under law,” the police added. However, brickkiln owners say they are not aware of any protocol or administrative order about the safety of labourers. Now, CCTV cameras are being installed around brickkilns across Kashmir.

The June 2 militant attack had also left another labourer at the brickkiln injured. Dilkhush Kumar, a resident of Gaon Ladugarh, Purina, had received several bullet injuries. He had died a little later.