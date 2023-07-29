Bridge damaged on NH, Jammu Mail to have stop at Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 28

In wake of trouble caused to residents of Kathua following damage to Tarnah Nullah bridge on Jammu-Pathankot National highway, Indian Railways has decided to make a stop for Jammu Mail train at Kathua for the convenience of locals who have to travel daily.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh who is also the MP from Udhampur on Friday requested the Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to make Kathua a stop for Jammu Mail. Singh requested the Railways Minister to make Chann Rorian in Kathua a stop for the train. In a letter, Singh said that the national highway in the region has got disrupted because of a collapse of a bridge on Tarnah Nullah due to flash flood.

“Since the people of the region are facing inconvenience, the decision to order railway stop at Chann Rorian, for the time being, will go a long way in mitigating their suffering till the damaged road bridge is restored,” Singh stated in the letter.

