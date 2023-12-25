Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 24

Pending an inquiry into alleged custodial death of three civilians, the Army has shifted three senior officers, including a Brigadier stationed in Rajouri. The other two officers who have been moved out are of the rank of Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel. An internal inquiry is already underway into the three deaths.

Poonch residents Were picked up by army Three Poonch residents were found dead after they were picked up by the Army for questioning over the terror attack that left four soldiers dead. A purported video of interrogation of detained civilians had gone viral.

Safeer Hussain, Mohammad Showket and Shabir Ahmad, all residents of Topa Peer village of Bafliaz in Poonch, were found dead after they and others were picked up by the Army for questioning to inquire about the ambush in the Dera ki Gali area on Thursday. Four soldiers were killed in the incident. A purported video of the interrogation of the civilians had gone viral after which political parties had demanded a probe.

The J&K administration has announced compensation and jobs for kin of the three victims. (With inputs from New Delhi)

