Brig PS Cheema reviews training of NCC cadets

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 27

With 500 boy and girl NCC cadets currently participating in the annual training camp, Brigadier PS Cheema, Group Commander of NCC Group, Jammu, today conducted a comprehensive review of the training activities at the NCC Training Academy in Nagrota, defence spokesman Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

“His visit was marked by interaction, guidance sessions, and motivational talks aimed at enhancing the performance and morale of the NCC cadets and staff,” he added. “During his visit, Brig Cheema interacted closely with the permanent instructor staff and associate NCC officers, providing invaluable guidance and motivation to optimise their training efforts,” the defence spokesman said.

The Group Commander, the spokesman said, highlighted the training philosophy issued by the DG NCC for the current training year and aligned all stakeholders to the intent. “He also conveyed the key result areas of Maj Gen Rajesh Sachdeva, ADG, NCC Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate. The focal point of his visit was the interaction with the 500 boy and girl NCC cadets currently participating in the annual training camp,” the defence spokesperson said.

