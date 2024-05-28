Brig PS Cheema reviews training of NCC cadets

Srinagar, May 27
With 500 boy and girl NCC cadets currently participating in the annual training camp, Brigadier PS Cheema, Group Commander of NCC Group, Jammu, today conducted a comprehensive review of the training activities at the NCC Training Academy in Nagrota, defence spokesman Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.
“His visit was marked by interaction, guidance sessions, and motivational talks aimed at enhancing the performance and morale of the NCC cadets and staff,” he added. “During his visit, Brig Cheema interacted closely with the permanent instructor staff and associate NCC officers, providing invaluable guidance and motivation to optimise their training efforts,” the defence spokesman said.
The Group Commander, the spokesman said, highlighted the training philosophy issued by the DG NCC for the current training year and aligned all stakeholders to the intent. “He also conveyed the key result areas of Maj Gen Rajesh Sachdeva, ADG, NCC Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate. The focal point of his visit was the interaction with the 500 boy and girl NCC cadets currently participating in the annual training camp,” the defence spokesperson said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...