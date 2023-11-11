BRO junks talk of motorable road to Amarnath shrine

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 10

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) issued a clarification on Friday regarding recent reports suggesting the construction of a vehicular road leading up to the Amarnath Yatra Cave. The BRO refuted these claims, asserting that the road widening efforts were exclusively aimed at enhancing pedestrian access.

A spokesperson for the BRO responded to the media coverage, emphasising the inaccuracy of reports that suggested the creation of a vehicular road for pilgrims visiting the revered Amarnath cave. The organisation underscored that such assertions were factually incorrect.

The BRO clarified that its ongoing work, assigned by the Union Territory Government in September 2022, focuses on the maintenance and upgrade of the Amarnath yatra track. This initiative aligns with the directives of the Supreme Court. The court emphasised the importance of widening tracks to facilitate pedestrian traffic, alleviate congestion and address critical stretches of the existing path. Additionally, the court mandated safety measures like railings and retaining walls in vulnerable stretches, with a keen eye on environmental concerns.

The spokesperson clarified that the widening efforts primarily target tracks for the movement of yatris on foot, by palkis or dandies, and on ponies, aligning with the Supreme Court’s guidance.

Following the handover of Amarnath yatra tracks to the BRO in September 2022, the organisation embarked on widening tracks on numerous stretches, improving gradients, and fortifying safety measures. This ongoing work has significantly increased satisfaction levels among yatris, ensuring safer passage.

To fulfill incomplete tasks from the last Amarnath yatra, the BRO, employing both manpower and machinery, extended the widening efforts to remaining narrow and vulnerable portions of the tracks.

