BRO rescues people stuck in J-K's Razdan Pass after snowfall

Srinagar, April 28
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday rescued dozens of passengers whose vehicles got stuck in snowfall on Bandipora-Gurez Road in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.
The BRO personnel swung into action as soon as they got the information about 35 vehicles that had been stuck on storm-hit Razdan Pass, the officials said.
They said the BRO team first ensured the safety of the passengers and drivers before taking out their vehicles to safety.
The road has been closed temporarily due to fresh spell of snowfall in Gurez valley and along the mountainous areas of Bandipora district.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission has banned party’s campaign song, claims AAP
It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban ...
Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief
Lovely expresses his disagreement with the decision to ally ...
Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib
With this announcement, the SAD has fielded party candidates...
Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving Deve Gowda’s grandson
Prajwal Revanna was the NDA candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha co...