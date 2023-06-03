BRO to restore Amarnath Yatra track by June 15

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

Border Road Organisation (BRO) will complete the restoration work on Amarnath Yatra track by June 15, the Ministry of Defence said. The annual yatra is scheduled to commence on July 1.

The scope of work involves snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all foot bridges, fixing of hand rails, construction of break walls, among other things.

Earlier, the yatra track from Baltal to the holy cave was maintained by Public Works Department, Jammu & Kashmir, and the one from Chandanwari to the holy cave was maintained by Pahalgam Development Authority. The tracks were handed over to BRO in September 2022 for maintenance and upgrade.