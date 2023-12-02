BSF: 35 kg drugs seized at Pakistan border this year

Jammu, December 1
The BSF has seized 35.78 kg of narcotics and neutralised three smugglers of Pakistan along the international border this year, a spokesperson said on Friday.
The force celebrated its 59th Raising Day on Friday. The Border Security Force, Jammu, is manning about 192-km border with Pakistan and has also been deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) along with the Army. “This year witnessed manifold challenges from the counterpart like drone activities, unprovoked firing and smuggling attempts, but true to its tradition, the BSF thwarted all attempts of the adversary and foiled its nefarious designs,” the spokesperson said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...