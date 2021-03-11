BSF ADG reviews security along LoC in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 11

PV Rama Sastry, Additional Director General (ADG), Western Command, Border Security Force (BSF), today visited forward areas of the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch and Rajouri, and reviewed the security situation.

The BSF DIG, Rajouri sector, and battalion commanders briefed the ADG Sastry about the complexities of management, overall deployment of the BSF and domination plan of the LoC area under the prevailing security scenario.

The BSF ADG also visited vital areas of Poonch and Rajouri, and examined the operational preparedness of the personnel.

The ADG visited sensitive forward defended localities, took stock of the security situation, and interacted with officers and troops.

