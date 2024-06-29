BSF chief assesses security along IB at Jammu frontier

Jammu, June 28
BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal reviewed the operational readiness of the troops along the International Border on Friday and commended the dedication and professionalism of the jawans.
The BSF chief’s visit to the Jammu frontier came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra in the wake of several terror incidents in the region recently.
Agrawal arrived here on a two-day visit to the BSF’s Jammu Frontier to assess the security situation along the International Border, an official of the border guarding force said. Sector commander and battalion commandants briefed the BSF chief in detail about the operational readiness of the troops deployed at the Samba border area, officials said.
Inspector General of BSF’s Jammu Frontier DK Boora gave a comprehensive presentation to Agrawal, covering the crucial aspects of border security and BSF’s strategies for maintaining domination along the International Border.
Jammu region was rocked by four terror incidents in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts between June 9 and 12, resulting in the death of 10 people, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan. Two terrorists were also eliminated in one of the encounters in Kathua district.
