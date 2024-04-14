BSF DG seeks to strengthen anti-infiltration grid

Srinagar, April 13
The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agrawal, visited Kashmir Frontier to review the security situation and operational preparedness of the force along the Line of Control (LoC), BSF said on Saturday.
“During the visit, the DG held discussions with the senior BSF official at Frontier HQ Humhama, visited high altitude forward locations along the LoC and stressed further strengthening the anti-infiltration grid on the LoC in close cooperation with the Army,” the BSF spokesman said.
During the visit, the spokesman said, the DG stressed on close cooperation with the Army.
Earlier the BSF Kashmir posted on social media about the DG’s visit, highlighting his appreciation for the troops’ commitment and dedication. The visit underscores the BSF’s continued efforts to maintain vigilance along the LoC and safeguard the country’s borders.
Nitin Agrawal conducted a comprehensive visit to various hinterland areas in Kashmir and oversaw the deployment at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. During his visit, the DG gained a first-hand account of the security arrangements at these crucial locations.
Agrawal was accompanied by Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, SDG BSF (Western Command), Chandigarh.
