BSF firing pushes back suspected Pakistani drone spotted along IB in Jammu

Jammu, April 1
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said its troops opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border here, forcing it to retreat.
A search operation is under way to ensure no weapons or narcotics were airdropped by the drone, a BSF spokesperson said.
"A blinking light (of a suspected drone) was observed around 12.15 am (Saturday) on the IB in the night in the general area of Ramgarh. Alert troops fired towards the blinking light due to which it (drone) was forced to return," he said.
He said the area was being searched thoroughly.
Official sources said over two dozen rounds were fired by the BSF in Arnia sector to bring down the suspected drone but it managed to return to the Pakistani side.
A vast area was cordoned off by the BSF and a search operation was under way when the reports last came in, they said.
