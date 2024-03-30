 BSF: Forces on alert to foil infiltration bids during poll : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  BSF: Forces on alert to foil infiltration bids during poll

BSF: Forces on alert to foil infiltration bids during poll

BSF: Forces on alert to foil infiltration bids during poll

BSF personnel patrol near a border fence in Jammu. File



PTI

Srinagar, March 29

Chances of infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir increase as the snow melts and when there is an important event like elections, but security forces are alert and capable enough to foil any such bid, a senior BSF official said here on Friday.

“The BSF is deputed with the Army on the LoC. The election is an important time and we are ready to thwart any infiltration attempts from across. We are conducting area domination exercises,” BSF Inspector General (Kashmir Frontier) Ashok Yadav told reporters here.

65 companies deployed in valley

About 65 companies of the border force are deputed in North, South and Central Kashmir ranges. —Ashok Yadav, BSF

He said while chances of infiltration attempts along the LoC were always there, “these increase when there is an important event like an election”. “So, the BSF and the Army are alert and ready to foil such attempts,” he added.

Yadav said the chances of infiltration attempts also increase as the routes of infiltration open after the snow melts.

“We have put plans in place to dominate those areas. We have made vulnerability maps and the forces will conduct area domination exercises according to that. The forces are capable to foil any such attempt,” he said.

The BSF IG said about 65 companies of the BSF were deployed in the hinterland in Kashmir along with the J&K Police to make the security grid stronger.

“About 65 companies of the BSF are deputed in North, South and Central Kashmir ranges and are making security grid stronger and conducting area domination exercises along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Whatever we have to do to ensure smooth elections, we will do that,” Yadav said.

#Border Security Force BSF #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar


