BSF: Fully geared up for smooth Amarnath Yatra

Our Correspondent

Suchetgarh/Srinagar, June 21

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are fully geared up to ensure smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir which is scheduled to start on July 1, a senior officer said here on Wednesday.

Hundreds of BSF personnel participated in a yoga session held at the Octerio Border Outpost here on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. “We want our soldiers to stay healthy and fulfil their duties efficiently. We have included yoga in our daily routine and it helps our soldiers stay stress-free,” said BSF DIG Chiter Pal on the sidelines of the event here.

About the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage, the DIG said, “We have made full preparations for that. Our jawans are fully geared up and alert.” The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir will continue till August 31.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held a discussion on the Amarnath Yatra at the party’s headquarters in Srinagar.

Highlighting the significance of the pilgrimage, she instructed the party workers, especially those from South Kashmir and Ganderbal, to provide assistance to make the Yatra comfortable and memorable for the pilgrims. She urged them to arrange accommodations, refreshments, and, most importantly, ensure the security of the Yatris. “This annual pilgrimage holds immense religious significance for Hindus and has been an integral part of the cultural fabric of J&K for centuries,” she added. (With PTI inputs)

