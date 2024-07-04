BSF IG reviews security for Amarnath Yatra

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 3

A top Border Security Force (BSF) official on Wednesday reviewed the operational readiness of the force, deployed in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam for Amarnath Yatra.

The 52-day Amarnath Yatra began last week from the two tracks in Central and South Kashmir. According to the officials, over 1 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the holy cave.

A BSF spokesman said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), BSF Kashmir, inspected the security and surveillance grid to ensure coordinated alertness of the road opening party (ROP) for smooth and safe pilgrimage.

“Ashok Yadav IPS, IG reviewed the operational readiness of the BSF troops deployed along the Pahalgam axis for #AmarnathYatra. The IG interacted with the troops & inspected the security and surveillance grid to ensure coordinated alertness of the ROP for smooth & safe pilgrimage,” BSF Kashmir posted on X.

As the yatra began last week, a huge deployment has been put in place which also includes more than 250 companies of Central Armed Police Forces for the safety and security of the pilgrims.

