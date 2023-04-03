BSF, ITBP to scale up intel gathering

Mukesh Ranjan
New Delhi, April 2
The border guarding forces — BSF and ITBP — have been asked to scale up their intelligence gathering network in the frontier areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials in the security establishment have said.
The officials said the two forces have been advised to add various technology-based support systems, including artificial intelligence (AI) for accuracy in their intelligence-gathering efforts.
The officials said that the directions have been issued keeping in view the prevailing situation and sensitivity at Line of Control with Pakistan in J&K. “In view of melting of snow in May and June and subsequent enhanced possibility of infiltrations from across the border, the BSF has been asked to be on the alert both in terms of patrolling and intelligence gathering,” said a senior security official.
Along with the BSF and ITBP, the CRPF has also been asked to strengthen its intelligence gathering in J&K as it is the major counter terror force in the Kashmir valley.
The officials said similarly, the ITBP has been asked to deploy the majority of its upcoming ground intelligence staff in Ladakh’s forward areas.
They also said both the BSF and ITBP are set to add more “men and machines” for effective intelligence gathering. These forces are also planning to add various technology-based support systems, including artificial intelligence (AI).
The ITBP, apart from adding manpower in intelligence gathering, has recently initiated the process of installing high-resolution HD cameras in Ladakh border areas in a good number, the officials said.
The sources aware of the development said the CRPF was considering getting more than 700 personnel to boost its intelligence wing and a proposal had been prepared. These troopers will be dedicated to the intelligence wing alone as the CRPF has been entrusted with more key tasks in the inner parts of J&K.
Use artificial intelligence for accuracy
Security officials said the two forces have been advised to add various technology-based support systems, including artificial intelligence (AI) for accuracy in their intelligence-gathering efforts
