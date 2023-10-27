BSF jawan, four civilians injured in shelling by Pakistan Rangers in Jammu's Arnia, RS Pura sectors

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 26

A BSF jawan and four civilians were injured when Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at five Indian posts along the International Border (IB) in the Arnia and RS Pura sectors in Jammu on Thursday night, a senior official said.

The ceasefire violation happened on a day the erstwhile state of J&K celebrated its 76th Accession Day. Locals moved to safer places as Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing on BSF posts and residential areas.

The Indian side retaliated with heavy gun fire. A BSF spokesperson said: “Around 8 pm, unprovoked firing was started by Pakistan Rangers on BSF posts in Arnia area, to which BSF troops retaliated. The firing is still on.” Pakistan was using heavy machine guns and mortars, as per reports.

Rinku Saini, a local resident, said hundreds of people from area have fled to safer places. "Some have even left for Jammu city, while others have taken shelter in safer areas," he said. This is the second ceasefire violation in the past one week. Two BSF personnel were injured after Pakistan opened fire in the sector on October 18. The BSF had retaliated to the fire.

A similar ceasefire violation by Pakistan was witnessed in September last year. India and Pakistan had been observing ceasefire since February 2021. The agreement was signed in 2003, but Pakistan has been violating it frequently on both International Border and LoC.

#Border Security Force BSF #Jammu #Pakistan