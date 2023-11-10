BSF jawan killed in firing by Pakistan Rangers in Samba

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 9

A Border Security Force (BSF) man was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the international border by Pakistan Rangers in Ramgarh sector in Samba district, creating a sense of panic in the area which has not witnessed any such incident since 2021.

Head Constable Lal Fam Kima.

Personnel retaliate After the Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh sector, BSF men retaliated befittingly.

The incident created panic in nearby villages. The exchange of gunfire between both sides went on for hours.

At around 12.30 am on Thursday, Rangers started firing from machine guns on the border posts of the BSF. A bullet wound was received by Head Constable Lal Fam Kima of the 148 Battalion who was rushed to a local hospital where doctors treated upon him but could not save him due to his grievous injury.

A Jammu-based spokesperson of the BSF said, “During the night intervening November 8 and 9, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded to by BSF troops.”

It has been learnt that the BSF retaliated with machine guns and mortar shells on Pakistan’s border posts. However, the incident created panic among the local villagers close to the border. The residents woke up due to the intense firing that continued for hours.

In an official statement, the BSF mentioned that the Director General and all ranks of the BSF saluted the supreme sacrifice of the Head Constable, Lal Fam Kima. “Prahari Parivar stands by his family in this trying time,” the BSF stated.

A local resident, Satinder Singh, informed that the firing continued even after 2 am as Indian side retaliated heavily to the Pakistan’s firing. “There was a sense of fear and panic among the local residents. We asked children and women to take shelter beneath the beds to keep them safe in case a mortar from Pakistan Rangers struck our houses,” Singh said.

This is not for the first ceasefire violations in the recent times. Pakistan had violated the ceasefire twice in the month of October in Arnia sector of Jammu district. Angered over the killing of the BSF jawan, residents in Treva village in Arnia protested against Pakistan and sought stern action against the neighbouring country.

BSF officials said the body of the slain jawan was likely to reach his hometown in Mizoram on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also paid tributes to the martyr. “Paid tributes to Border Security Force’s brave personnel Lal Fam Kima, who was martyred while protecting our nation along the Jammu border. His valour and supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Sinha said.

#Border Security Force BSF #Jammu #Pakistan