BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, September 9
A BSF jawan was reported missing from his post near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at the Bharani forward post in Balakote sector when he went missing on Friday, they said.
They said BSF troops carried out a search operation for the jawan who could not be traced following which a missing report was lodged with the police station concerned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Time to walk together for global good, can triumph over trust deficit caused by war: PM Modi at G20
In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Modi exud...
G20 admits African Union as permanent member
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the ...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest
During his arrest, he appeals to people and party cadres to ...
India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards ...